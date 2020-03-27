|
|
Meta G. Kromer
Meta G. Kromer, 94, of Stillwell, KS, formerly of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Jan. 22, 2020, in the St. Luke's South Hospital, Overland Park, KS.
Born in the Mahon-ing Valley on Dec. 8, 1925, she was a daugh-ter of the late John H. and Augusta A. (Evert) Mertz.
She was a lifetime member of St. John's Church, Mahoning Valley, and spent more than 50 years working as a seamstress in several local dress factories.
In 1998, Meta moved to Kansas, where she especially enjoyed her time with her great-grandchildren, Quinn and Parker.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, playing canasta, solving crossword puzzles and assembling board puzzles.
Surviving are a daughter, Shirley Kresge of Stillwell; a granddaughter, Tammy Truax (Thomas), a great-granddaughter, Quinn Truax, and a great-grandson, Parker Truax, all of Lenexa, KS; two sisters, Pearl Sittler of Palmerton and Ferne Berger (Robert) of Lehighton; a brother, Franklin D. Mertz (Betty) of Lehighton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Ada Nothstein-Decker, Florence Steigerwalt-Gerew and Gertrude Becker; and two brothers, Stanley Mertz and Andrew Mertz.
Service: Graveside service at St. John's Cemetery, Mahoning Valley, will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS. Contributions in her name may be made to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, c/o the mortuary, P.O. Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053. Online messages and condolences can be offered at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 27, 2020