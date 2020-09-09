1/1
Michael A. Barney
1955 - 2020
Michael A. Barney, 65, of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in his home, with his loving wife by his side. He was the husband of Valerie Wisser-Barney.
He worked for the former New Jersey Zinc Comp-any, Palmerton, as an accountant for many years, and most recently was employed by Phillips Feed until retiring this year.
Born on May 29, 1955, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Paul and Myrtle (Lynn) Barney.
He was a 1973 graduate of the Slatington High School.
An avid bowler for many years, he bowled two perfect (300) games in 1986. He also enjoyed golfing in the "Poor Man's Golf League," where he proudly won many trophies over the years.
In his spare time, he loved riding his Honda Goldwing with his wife. He also enjoyed collecting and restoring antique lanterns.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Erin, wife of Scott Kisselbach of Palmerton, and Ashley Heckman of Whitehall; four sisters, Maxine, wife of Frank Sestok, and their children, Jeremy and Zachary, of Palmerton, and Paula George, and her son, Christopher, Maria Barney and Tonia Barney, all of Slatington; five grandchildren, Lana, Audrey, Jay, Apryl and Josh Jr.; and two cats, Murphy and Eva.
He was also predeceased by a dog, Sadie.
Service: Private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to assist with medical costs and final expenses to: Valerie Wisser-Barney, 180 E. Zimmer Drive, Walnutport, PA 18088. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
