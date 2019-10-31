|
Michael A. Citro
Michael A. Citro, 13, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, of Mahoning Valley, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late David P. Citro and Cathy (Derby) Citro of Mahoning Valley.
Michael attended eighth grade at the Lehighton Area Middle School, having been an excellent student. He loved music and would often spend most of his time composing and producing his own music. He had artistic skill as well and had a great hand at sketching.
Surviving, along with his loving mother, is a brother, David Citro at home; sister, Ashley Mattrazzo of Reading; maternal grandparents, Clarence "Topsy" Derby and Nancy (Vermillion) Derby of Summit Hill; uncle, Kevin Derby of Summit Hill; and uncle and aunt, David and Sally (Gallagher) Derby of Summit Hill along with their family.
Service: Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019