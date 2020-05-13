Home

Michael A. Dolena

Michael A. Dolena Obituary
Michael A. Dolena
Michael Andrew Dolena, 66, of Nesquehoning, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Victoria (Santore) Dolena. They celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 4 of this year.
After retiring from the Bethle-hem Steel Corpor-ation, he was employed by Kovatch Corporation and then owned his own landscaping business for several years.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of Margaret (York) Dolena of Nesquehoning and the late Metro Dolena, who passed away on Jan. 22, 1989.
He was a 1972 graduate of Panther Valley High School.
Dolena was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Nesquehoning, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Michael enjoyed hunting, deep sea and ice fishing, and tinkering on small projects, but he especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was also an active member of the Nesquehoning Sokol Club, where he was a board member.
Surviving in addition to his widow and mother are two sons, Aaron Dolena and David Conahan, both of Berwick; a daughter Arielle, wife of Taylor Schmitt of Nesquehoning; a sister, Nancy Porambo of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Christopher Dolena, and his wife, Sue, of Chesapeake, VA; a sister-in-law, Cheri Santore of Nesquehoning; two grandsons, Chase Conahan of Mechanicsburg and Ryker Schmitt of Nesquehoning; a nephew, Anthony Santore; and many aunts and uncles.
He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, George J. Santore.
Service: Private Mass of Christian Burial at convenience of family. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Arr-angements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 968 Postal Rd., No. 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2020
