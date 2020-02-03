|
|
Michael Becker
Michael Becker, 68, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Mary Ann (O'Donnell) Becker, to whom he was married for 45 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph Parish of Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Kathleen (Brown) and George Becker.
He was a 1969 graduate of Marian Catholic High School.
He worked at Bethlehem Steel as a crane operator for 26 years. In his younger years he was an Advanced Amateur Radio Operator and a skilled target shooter having won many state and national championships and also played bass drum in high school band.
During his later years he enjoyed woodworking, building computers and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael J., and his wife Stefanie; a daughter, Melissa, and her husband Seth O'Neill; brothers, George, Kelly, Daniel, Shawn and Patrick; as well as the joys of his life, his grandson, Colin and his granddaughter, Alexa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by siblings James, Vincent and Patricia.
Service: A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment in the parish cemetery, Bloomingdale. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to the church, 18250. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 3, 2020