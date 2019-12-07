|
|
Michael D. Breisch
Michael D. Breisch, 43, of South Fifth Street, Lehighton, died on Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Amy M. (Strohl) Breisch since July 7, 2007.
He was employed
in the technical support depart-
ment of the Apple Corp. as a teleworker out of Texas and California.
Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of David Breisch of The Villages, FL, and the late Virginia M.M. (Roeder) Breisch.
He was a 1993 graduate of the William Allen High School and a graduate of the former Allentown Business School.
He enjoyed music and being a DJ in the 1980s and 90s.
Surviving in addition to his widow and father are his stepmother, Debbie (Fulk) Breisch; and stepfather, Robert Csencsits, and his wife, Leann, of Orefield.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 7, 2019