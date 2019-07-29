|
Michael D. Gazo
Michael D. Gazo, 76, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with his family at his side.
Born in Lans-ford, he was a son of the late George and Susan Gazo.
Surviving are two sisters, Irene C. Druss and Betty Orsulak; a brother, Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, George and Jack Gazo.
Service: Service in celebration of Mike's life noon Thursday, Aug. 1, Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE. Call 11 a.m.-noon Thursday. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, St. Michael's Cemetery, East Ludlow Street, Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater DE Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St. No. 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com.
