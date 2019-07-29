Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gazo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Gazo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Gazo Obituary
Michael D. Gazo
Michael D. Gazo, 76, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with his family at his side.
Born in Lans-ford, he was a son of the late George and Susan Gazo.
Surviving are two sisters, Irene C. Druss and Betty Orsulak; a brother, Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, George and Jack Gazo.
Service: Service in celebration of Mike's life noon Thursday, Aug. 1, Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE. Call 11 a.m.-noon Thursday. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, St. Michael's Cemetery, East Ludlow Street, Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater DE Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St. No. 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in Times News on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now