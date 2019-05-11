Home

Michael G. Hebelka
Michael G. Hebelka, 58, of Coaldale, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Solt) Hebelka. They celebrated 16 years of marriage on Aug. 10, 2018.
Michael owned and operated Hebelka Electric in Allentown for more than 30 years, specializing in electrical contracting and carpentry.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of Evelyn (Handwerk) of Allentown, and the late Theodore Hebelka.
Michael was a graduate of Lehigh University, and was a very active member of the Trexlertown Grange #1755. He was dedicated to his work and grandchildren, which he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a stepdaughter, Stacy, wife of William Thigpen, of Summit Hill; sister, Ann, wife of Robert Ryan, of Flourtown; two grandchildren, Sophie and Lennon Thigpen, and a niece, Abigail Ryan.
Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. To help defray funeral expenses, contributions may be made to the funeral home. Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, PA 17960, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online registry and condolences may be signed at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on May 11, 2019
