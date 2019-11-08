|
|
Rev. Michael J.
Bodnyk Sr.
The Rev. Michael J. Bodnyk Sr., 68, of Orefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Smith) Bodnyk, to whom he was married for 44 years this past Feb. 8.
Born in Allen-town on Dec. 5, 1950, Pastor Mike was a son of the late Dorothy I. (Shankweiler) Bodnyk and the late Lt. Col. Metro Bodnyk, U.S.A.F, retired.
He was a 1968 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and a 1972 graduate of Muhlenberg College, and earned a Master of Divinity Degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Philadelphia.
An ordained minister for 43 years, Pastor Mike served as pastor of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall, from 1995 until June 2019.
Prior to that, he served at Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield, from 1977-1995, and was the assistant pastor of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Abington, from 1976-77.
Active in the life of his community, Pastor Mike was a life member, volunteer firefighter and chaplain of the Community Fire Co. No. 1, Schnecksville, and the East Penn Fire Co., Ashfield.
He also served as a volunteer chaplain for the Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem Barracks, and a member of the PA Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team.
Pastor Mike was a former trustee of the Swain School, Allentown, and a past director of the Hazleton Lutheran Home.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are a son, Michael John Jr. of Sarasota, FL; three sisters, Ann L. Bodnyk, and her husband, David R. Dare, of Kutztown, Dorothy J. Wesley of Macungie and Elizabeth A., wife of James L. Shrawder of Kutztown; two nieces, Johanna and Catherine; and four nephews, Lucas, Alex, Matthew and Joseph.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Bruce W.; and a brother- in- law, Glenn R. Wesley.
Service: Funeral service of celebration and thanksgiving 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, with the Rev. Dr. Samuel R. Zeiser, Bishop of Northeast Pennsylvania Synod, ELCA, officiating. Interment with fireman's honors, Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Call 3-6 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-10:50 a.m. Monday in the church. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville. Contributions in his name may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and/or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Online expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.heintzelmancares.
com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 8, 2019