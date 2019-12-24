|
|
Michael J.
Cannon Sr.
Michael J. Cannon Sr., 82, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Annette (Dalo) Cannon. They were married for 60 years this past April.
He worked for the former Mity Fine Bakery, Lansford, from 1960-77, and then worked for Maiers Bakery, Reading, as a sales driver from 1977-97.
He also was a bus driver for the Panther Valley School District and worked at the driving range of Heisler's Dairy, Tamaqua, from 1997-2017.
Michael was a sports writer for the Times News, having covered Marian High School sports. He officiated and umpired local football and baseball games throughout his life.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John A. Cannon Sr. and Mary (Knox) Cannon.
He was a 1955 graduate of Marian High School.
Cannon was a member of the former St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
He was a member of the Men of Marian and Marian Hall of Fame.
Surviving in addition to his widow are four sons, Michael Jr. of Coaldale, Anthony J. Sr., and his companion, Sue, of Reading, Nicholas D., and his companion, Dorothy, of Ephrata, and Daniel T. and his wife, Connie, of Tamaqua; a daughter Dianne, wife of Stephen Radocha of Lansford; two sisters, Jeanne, wife of William Ferhat of Pottsville, and Anne, wife of Robert Davis of Hauto; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Joan; two daughters-in-law, Michele (Reeser) Cannon and Mary F. (Reinhard) Cannon; a grandson, Anthony Cannon Jr.; and two brothers, John "Jack" Cannon and John Wilhelm.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill; Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment, Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-10:30 a.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lansford Historical Society, c/o the funeral home, 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 24, 2019