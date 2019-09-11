|
Michael J. Hartmann, 61, of Behrens Road, Jim Thorpe, Penn Forest Township, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in his home.
Born in
Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Herbert J. and Barbara (Horner) Hartmann.
Michael was raised on Long Island, N.Y. He earned a BA in criminal justice from C.W. Post College, Long Island University. After college, he lived near Washington, D.C., in Virginia and Maryland, for a few years before moving back to N.Y., and he began working for the N.Y. City Department of Finance.
He met his wife-to-be, Helen Rosenbaum, and they married in 1988. They have two children, Jamie and Evan.
Michael worked for N.Y. City for over 20 years.
He was a volunteer EMT for over 17 years with the Jamaica Estates-Holliswood-South Bayside Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was a rescuer at Ground Zero on 9/11/01.
The Hartmanns moved to the Jim Thorpe area in 2006, where Michael began a new career in education, first as a substitute teacher and then switched to working in special education. He retired from the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 as an emotional support interventionist.
He was successfully treated for thyroid cancer in 2012, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2016. He survived over three years with treatments of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, but eventually lost his battle.
Michael had volunteered with Penn Forest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
He was sacristan at St. Peter the Fisherman Roman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, and of Mensa.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter and son; three sisters, Maureen wife of Gary Guth of Dauphin, Lynn, wife of Michael Alesia of Deer Park, N.Y., and Eileen Gilbert of Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, 2111 Lake Drive, Lake Harmony. Private interment, St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, North Street, Jim Thorpe. Call, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the memorial fund of the church, 18624. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 11, 2019