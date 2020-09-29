1/1
Michael J. Hydock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Hydock
Michael J. "Kiki" Hydock, 92, of Lake Hauto, formerly of Morrisville for 30 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was the husband of Julia (Chernega) Hydock. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniv-ersary in Aug-ust.
He was employ-ed by the U.S. Steel Pipe Mill Corporation, Fairless Hills, for 32 years until retiring.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Polifka) Hydock
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a medic during the Korean War.
Hydock was a 1947 graduate of Coaldale High School.
He was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, where he was a member of the pierogi crew. He was also a member of the Coaldale VFW.
Mike enjoyed bowling while working at U.S. Steel and then enjoyed fishing after retiring at Lake Hauto. He played semi pro football in Coaldale and was an avid Penn State football fan.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Michael A., and his wife, Crispin, of Wilkesboro, N.C., and John, and his wife, Deborah, of Levittown; a daughter, Sandra of Chalfont; and two grandchildren, Kennon A. Hydock and Cayleigh Cooney.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Military graveside service, Sky-View-Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the church. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, c/o the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Byzantine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Byzantine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home
340 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
(570) 645-9700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved