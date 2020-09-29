Michael J. Hydock
Michael J. "Kiki" Hydock, 92, of Lake Hauto, formerly of Morrisville for 30 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was the husband of Julia (Chernega) Hydock. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniv-ersary in Aug-ust.
He was employ-ed by the U.S. Steel Pipe Mill Corporation, Fairless Hills, for 32 years until retiring.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Polifka) Hydock
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a medic during the Korean War.
Hydock was a 1947 graduate of Coaldale High School.
He was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, where he was a member of the pierogi crew. He was also a member of the Coaldale VFW.
Mike enjoyed bowling while working at U.S. Steel and then enjoyed fishing after retiring at Lake Hauto. He played semi pro football in Coaldale and was an avid Penn State football fan.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Michael A., and his wife, Crispin, of Wilkesboro, N.C., and John, and his wife, Deborah, of Levittown; a daughter, Sandra of Chalfont; and two grandchildren, Kennon A. Hydock and Cayleigh Cooney.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Military graveside service, Sky-View-Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the church. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, c/o the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com
.