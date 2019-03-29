Michael J. Keip

Michael J. Keip Sr., 88, Railroad Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale.

Survived by his wife, Dione L. (Boyer) Keip; sons, Robert W. Keip and his wife, Kelly, of Saint Clair, and Michael J. Keip and his wife, Joy, of Summit Hill; daughter, Tammy, and her husband, John Morgante, of Pine Grove; brothers, David Keip, and his wife, Tina, of Tamaqua, Frank Keip of Minersville, and Bartholomew Keip of Lancaster; sisters, Theresa Geison of New Jersey, Margaret Christ and Anna Wetzel, both of Pottsville, and Cecelia Rusnak of Summit Hill; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by brothers, John, Joseph, Jerome and Paul Keip; sisters, Veronica and Victoria Bell, Bertha Suder, Dorothy Deitrick, Isabelle Zelnick, Marie Benyacker and Martha Kotula.

Born Friday, Aug. 29, 1930, in Brockton, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Sockel) Keip.

A graduate of St. Jerome High School, Michael served his country honorably as a United States Marine for 15 years.

Michael retired from Chloric of Topton.

He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and would spend his days walking the streets of Tamaqua.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on the morning of services from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Michael, visit www.griffiths

funeralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary