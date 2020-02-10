Home

Michael J. Koons Obituary
Michael John Koons
Michael John Koons, 49, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Friday evening, Feb. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Allentown, on Friday, July 31, 1970, he was the son of Barbara M. (Schaffer) Koons of Franklin Township, and the late John W. "Jake" Koons, who passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2004.
Michael received diplomas from the Weatherly and Lehighton area school districts. He attended classes at the ReDCo group, (Carbon County) and the Lighthouse Developmental Services in Nesquehoning.
He was baptized at the Parryville United Methodist Church, Parryville. Throughout his life, Michael enjoyed collecting rotary dial telephones, jump ropes and watching "Oscar The Grouch" on Sesame Street television.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are two sisters, Heather A. Koons and Sarahjane Arace, both of Lehighton; a niece Ashley Arace; a nephew, Timothy Arace; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment in the Lehighton cemetery, 4th & Alum streets, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 10, 2020
