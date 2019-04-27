Michael "Mike" J. McGinty

Michael "Mike" J. McGinty, 65, of Kunkletown, Polk Township, died suddenly after a brief illness Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019, in his home.

Born Dec. 14, 1953, in Kircheim/Teck, Germany, he was the son of the late James McGinty and Inge-Trude Hilde (Maurer) McGinty-Susie.

Mike was

employed as a technician in the electronics department at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Coolbaugh Township.

He was a partner in J&M Roofing Co., Poconos, and also worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight, Pocono Summit.

He had attended Effort United Methodist Church. An Air Force veteran, he served Vietnam era and achieved rank of A1C.

Mike was an avid fisherman who enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed music and was a Grateful Dead and Jimmy Buffett Fan. Mike enjoyed Philadelphia sports: Phillies baseball, Eagles football, and was a Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs season ticket holder since their inaugural year. And he was a member of the West End American Legion Post #927, and the Sun Valley Volunteer Association.

Mike was a part of the heart and soul of the American Federation of Government Employees and the Union movement. During his time with AFGE Local 1647 Tobyhanna Army Depot, he served as a Union Steward, Sergeant at Arms, Executive Board, 2nd Vice President, and Legislative Political Officer. He tackled major issues on behalf of the workforce and the organization, such as safety, compensation, FMLA, diversity, workload and many more. Mike was respected throughout the labor movement, within bipartisan political circles and other federal agencies. He was an overall activist, a mentor, an organizer, a professional, but most of all a genuine fantastic friend.

Survivors: daughter, Elizabeth M., wife of Darren Stortz, of West Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Karin McGinty, of East Stroudsburg; aunt, Elka in Switzerland; cousins; and a legion of friends he considered family.

Services: Memorial services with military honors, 4 p.m. Monday at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private interment.

Contributions may be made to the East Stroudsburg School District Wrestler Scholarship, c/o First Northern Bank, Gilbert Branch.