|
|
Michael J. Melley
Michael J. Melley, 72, of Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, Pottsville. He was the husband of Bonnie (Nothstein) Melley.
He worked at the True Value Warehouse, Fogelsville, for 17 years.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Sassaman) Melley.
A 1965 graduate of Panther Valley High School, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, St. Gabriel's Italian Club and American Legion Post 316, all of Summit Hill.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Joseph of Summit Hill; a daughter, Christine, wife of Larry Moyer of White Haven; two sisters, Joan, wife of Paul Horwhat in North Carolina, and Phyllis Sterner of Tamaqua; three grandchildren, Riley Moyer, Brenna Moyer and Avery Moyer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pat Decker.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St. Summit Hill. Interment at convenience of family. Call 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Summit Hill American Legion service 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 7, 2019