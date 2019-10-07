Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Melley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Melley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Melley Obituary
Michael J. Melley
Michael J. Melley, 72, of Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, Pottsville. He was the husband of Bonnie (Nothstein) Melley.
He worked at the True Value Warehouse, Fogelsville, for 17 years.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Sassaman) Melley.
A 1965 graduate of Panther Valley High School, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, St. Gabriel's Italian Club and American Legion Post 316, all of Summit Hill.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Joseph of Summit Hill; a daughter, Christine, wife of Larry Moyer of White Haven; two sisters, Joan, wife of Paul Horwhat in North Carolina, and Phyllis Sterner of Tamaqua; three grandchildren, Riley Moyer, Brenna Moyer and Avery Moyer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pat Decker.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St. Summit Hill. Interment at convenience of family. Call 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Summit Hill American Legion service 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now