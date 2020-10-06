Michael J. Murphy
Michael J. Murphy, 61, of East Bertsch Street Lansford, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Allentown Campus.
Born Tuesday, Aug. 4, 1959, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Russell and Joyce (Miller) Murphy.
He was also predeceased by sisters, Karen Terry and Rochelle Murphy; and brothers, Russell Murphy Jr. and Ronald Murphy.
Surviving are a daughter, Jessica Murphy, and her companion, Michael Timmins, of Minersville; brothers, Craig Murphy, and his wife Betsy, of Jim Thorpe, and Richard Murphy, and his wife Anne, of Coaldale; sisters, Joyce Nalesnik of Lansford, Doris Arsenault of Coaldale, Renee Sassaman, and her husband Edward, of Tamaqua, Patricia Swartz, and her companion Smokey, of Nesquehoning; Palma Michlovsky, and her husband Leonard, of Nesquehoning, and Kimberly Betz, and her husband Francis, of Tamaqua.
A 1976 graduate of Panther Valley High School, and Allentown Police Academy, Mike had worked as a truck driver for the former
Hi-N-Lite Farms, before going to work with the Lansford and Coaldale Joint Water Authority. Mike had served as a part time patrolman with the Lansford and Coaldale police departments.
An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Ontelaunee Hunt & Fish Club in New Tripoli, Ryan Township Rescue Squad and enjoyed long rides on his Harley.
