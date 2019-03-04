Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Michael John Steele Obituary
Michael John Steele
Michael John Steele, 45, of Center St., Jim Thorpe, passed away Friday, March 1, at home.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of John M. and Ethel R. (Reis) Steele with whom he resided.
He was a graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, Jim Thorpe.
He had worked at Hershey, Hazleton, Heritage Signs in Nesquehoning, GTS of Easton and Blue Ridge Castings, Lehighton.
He enjoyed NASCAR and was a Rusty Wallace fan.
He liked WWE Wrestling, cheeseburgers; was a 49ers fan and a huge fan of the band KISS.
He loved watching Skyler's homemade videos.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Skyler Klotz; a brother, Kris; a sister, Kara, wife of Aaron McAnulty; and fiancee, Kelly Klotz, all of Jim Thorpe; and five nephews.
Services: Funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Viewing, 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; or the funeral home to help with expenses.
Published in Times News on Mar. 4, 2019
