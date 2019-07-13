Michael J. Knies

Michael (Mike) Knies, of Lansford, passed away peacefully in his sleep following a brief illness on Thursday, July 11, 2019, just 11 days before his 98th birthday.

He was born on July 22, 1921, and grew up in Lansford. His parents were John and Helen (Demcak) Knies. Michael was the second youngest of eight siblings, all of whom have predeceased him: sisters, Constance, Mary, Helen, Margaret, Elizabeth; and brothers, John and Frank.

Michael graduated from St. Ann's High School (Lansford) in 1939. Then he served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. After working as a shipbuilder in Philadelphia at the end of the war, Michael worked as a blacksmith for the Lehigh Coal & Navigation Co., followed by a brief stint with New Jersey Zinc in Palmerton. He spent the remainder of his career working at Parish Steel/Dana Corp. in Reading, as an independent blacksmith sharpening tools for tombstone companies.

He began volunteering as a fire police officer in Lansford in 1971. After retiring from Dana in 1983, he became more active and in 1985, served as captain of the Lansford Fire Police, a role he continued until February 2019. He also volunteered with the newly established Panther Valley No. 9 Mine Museum. He served as vice president of the museum, and donated numerous artifacts to the collection. Michael also actively contributed to the Lansford Historical Society and was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol.

He married Julia (Sims, d. 2012) in 1947. Together they had two children, Elizabeth Ann (Lesher) and Michael Knies (wife, Jennie). He has two grandsons, Jon Lesher and WIlliam Knies, and three

great-grandsons, Adam, Charles and Cormac Lesher.

Michael was an avid gardener and produced delicious cucumbers, lettuce and tomatoes every summer, and even made his own raspberry wine from the fruits in his backyard. He was in excellent health in his final years and lived independently until June of this year.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Church, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Internment with military honors will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. The family will recieve friends from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to the American Fire Company #1 of Lansford, 26 E. Patterson St., Lansford, PA 18232 or the Lansford Historical Society, P.O. Box 44, Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences may be left at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Times News on July 13, 2019