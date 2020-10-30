Michael L. BarnhartMichael L. Barnhart, 64, of Lehighton (Packerton), passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Roxann (Snyder) Barnhart.He worked for 18 years at Iron Hill Construction Management.Born in Hanover, he was a son of the late Cletus and Mary (Rohrbaugh-Barnhart) Landis.He was of the Lutheran faith.Mike was a member of Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club.He loved his John Deere tractors, gators and going to consignment sales.Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Nicholas; a daughter, Natalie, wife of Christopher Codero, and two sons, Joseph, and his wife, Jamie, and Andy, and his wife Bobbi; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Emma, Charlie and Lucy; two stepgrandchildren, Becca and Katie; a brother Henry; sisters, Mary Jane, Joy, Anna, Phyllis, Gloria and Susan; many stepbrothers and stepsisters; and nieces and nephews.He was also predeceased by a sister, Linda Mae; and three brothers, Oren, Ronald and Dale.Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Pine St., (Packerton), Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at