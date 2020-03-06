|
Michael R. Barilla
Michael R. Barilla, 41, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, in his home.
He worked as a super-visor for General Dyna-mics for many years.
Born on Aug. 12, 1978, in Hershey, he was a son of Robert and Ulle (Schults) Barilla of Lehighton.
He was a graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Hometown, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving in addition to his father and mother are a brother, Joel, husband of Tammy, of Phoenix, AZ; a sister, Patricia Hayer of Evans, GA; and nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Kurt, Alexis, Addison and Benjamin.
Service: Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton, with Deacon Joseph Wilhelm officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 6, 2020