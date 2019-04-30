Michael R. Brunda

Michael R. Brunda, 42, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. He was the husband of Megan (Malinchoc) Brunda. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Sept. 18, 2018.

He was employed as an operator for DBI Services, Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, he was a son of Andrew R. and Charmaine (Williams) Brunda of Nesquehoning.

He was a 1995 graduate of Panther Valley High School, where he excelled in football and basketball. He went on to study and play football at the University of New Haven, Conn.

Mike loved working on cars. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and riding his four-wheelers and motorcycles. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. He will be missed by his furry friend, Raider.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister Tammy, wife of Randy Smale of Kunkletown; two nephews, Colton and Michael; two nieces, Alyssa and Megan; a great-niece Emilia; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Roxann A. Jones; and a brother, Jason M.

Service: Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua (Hometown), with Pastor Marjorie Keiter officiating. Arr-angements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary