|
|
Michael S. Corrigan
Michael S. Corrigan, 72, of Albrightsville, formerly of Edison, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in his home. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Joy (Williams) Corrigan, who died in 2009.
He was an installation supervisor for Lucent Technologies before retiring.
Born in East Orange, N.J., he was a son of the late Thomas and Lillian (Palmer) Corrigan. He lived most of his life in Edison before moving to PA.
He was proud to serve as a member of the Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Kelly, wife of Nicholas Chiumento of Kunkletown, and Jennifer, wife of Donald Amann of Edison; five grandchildren, Nicholas IV, Joseph, James, Christian and Hailey; a brother, Donald Corrigan; and a sister, Patricia Ann Lemon.
Visitation: Visitation is scheduled from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison. Michael will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, 1507 State Rt. 534, P.O. Box 125, Albrightsville, PA 18210-0125.
Published in Times News on Sept. 6, 2019