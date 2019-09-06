Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Corrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Corrigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Corrigan Obituary
Michael S. Corrigan
Michael S. Corrigan, 72, of Albrightsville, formerly of Edison, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in his home. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Joy (Williams) Corrigan, who died in 2009.
He was an installation supervisor for Lucent Technologies before retiring.
Born in East Orange, N.J., he was a son of the late Thomas and Lillian (Palmer) Corrigan. He lived most of his life in Edison before moving to PA.
He was proud to serve as a member of the Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Kelly, wife of Nicholas Chiumento of Kunkletown, and Jennifer, wife of Donald Amann of Edison; five grandchildren, Nicholas IV, Joseph, James, Christian and Hailey; a brother, Donald Corrigan; and a sister, Patricia Ann Lemon.
Visitation: Visitation is scheduled from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison. Michael will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, 1507 State Rt. 534, P.O. Box 125, Albrightsville, PA 18210-0125.
Published in Times News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now