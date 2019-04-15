Michael S. Snyder

Michael S. Snyder, 46, of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Melanie J. Moore. They were married on March 27, 2017.

Born in Allen-town on April 15, 1972, he was a son of Delmont and Juanita "Sue" (Geary) Snyder.

For the past 19 years, he was employed by Eastern Penn, Deka as a COS operator. During that time, he was also a proprietor of Mike's Tool Sales.

He was a late model driver and raced at Mahoning Valley and Evergreen raceways.

Mike was a true outdoorsman, an avid hunter and fisherman who studied the game. He was as brave as he was kind, and was always there to help friends, family and neighbors.

Surviving in addition to his widow and parents are three stepchildren, James, Matthew and Jacob; three grandchildren, Arabella, Madelyn and Jimmy Jr.; and a brother, Jeremy Snyder.

Service: Funeral service will be announced at a later date by the Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. Published in Times News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary