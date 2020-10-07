1/1
Michael Sedar Jr.
Michael Sedar Jr.
Michael Sedar Jr., beloved father and brother, 89, of 222 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice Bethlehem.
Born Friday, April 3, 1931, in Frackville, a son of the late Michael Sedar Sr., and Eva (Macleba) Sedar. Mike was also predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Lillian P. (Miller) Sedar on Dec. 31, 2004; son-in-laws, John Houser and Marlin Troxell; sisters, Eva Kolbinko, Mary Sedar, Helen Palmer, Catherine Sedar and Ann Sedar; and brothers, Wassel, Adam and John Sedar.
Surviving are daughters, Carol M. Troxell and Barbara Houser, both of New Ringgold; son, Michael A. Sedar, and his wife Lori, of Leesport; brother, Paul Sedar of Frackville; nieces and nephews.
Mike retired from J.E. Morgan Knitting of Hometown having worked as a cutter.
He was a devoted member of Ben Salem Church of Lehighton, having served as Deacon, and member of the Citizens Fire Company of Tamaqua.
An ardent baseball fan, Mike favored the Yankees and Phillies. Spending time with family, and doing lottery scratch offs were his greatest joys.
Mike served honorably as a member of the Army National Guard.
Service: Private services will be held in Ben Salem U.C.C., 1965 Church Hill Road Lehighton, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, with interment in the parish cemetery.
Memorials in Mike's name to: Ben Salem U.C.C. "Youth Group," P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be sent in care of www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 7, 2020.
