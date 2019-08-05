|
|
Michael T. Neff
Michael T. Neff, 53, of Nis Hollow, Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Hamilton Street, Allentown. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Yanick) Neff. They were married for 23 years on May 18, 2019.
Born in Palmerton, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1965, he was a son of Ronald and Karla (Borger) Neff of Ashfield.
Michael was a self-employed electrician working in the surrounding areas.
He was very talented with computer repairs and programming and enjoyed racing and building race cars. He enjoyed hunting and was a former member of the Nis Hollow Hunting Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are a daughter, Alysha Neff; a sister, Kara Neff; two brothers, Kyle Neff and Terry Neff and his wife Lisa, all of Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
Service: A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with Deacon Joseph Wilhelm officiating. Call 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Horses & Horizons, 375 Zion's Stone Church Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 5, 2019