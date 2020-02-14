Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JAMES FUNERAL HOME
527 Center St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
JAMES FUNERAL HOME
527 Center St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R. C. Church
5050 St. Joseph's Road
Limeport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Petrash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Petrash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Petrash Obituary
Michael T. Petrash
Michael T. Petrash, 68, of Center Valley, entered eternal life on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Gibas) Petrash, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Martha (Chuckran) Petrash.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, earned a BS in accounting from Penn State and an MBA in business administration from Lehigh University.
He worked for over 30 years as a CPA at Air Products and Chemicals and later for KNBT before retiring.
Michael was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Limeport, and also a 3rd degree K of C in St. John Vianney Council. He was also a member of Penn State Alumni Association of the L.V., the BPOE - Elks of Tamaqua, Jenkins Society of Loyola University, Maryland, and the AICPA.
In addition to his wife, Evelyn, he is survived by his daughter, Dr. Noreen M. Petrash, DO, of Hershey; brothers, Frank Petrash Jr. (Patricia) of Hatboro, and Gary Petrash of Pottsville; sister, Marian Wood (Tyler) of Eugene, OR; niece, Jessica Flack; nephews, Frank Petrash III, Liam Wood and Alex Wood.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday from 8:30-9:15 a.m., all in the James Funeral Home, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5050 St. Joseph's Road, Limeport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -