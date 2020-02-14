|
Michael T. Petrash
Michael T. Petrash, 68, of Center Valley, entered eternal life on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Gibas) Petrash, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Martha (Chuckran) Petrash.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, earned a BS in accounting from Penn State and an MBA in business administration from Lehigh University.
He worked for over 30 years as a CPA at Air Products and Chemicals and later for KNBT before retiring.
Michael was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Limeport, and also a 3rd degree K of C in St. John Vianney Council. He was also a member of Penn State Alumni Association of the L.V., the BPOE - Elks of Tamaqua, Jenkins Society of Loyola University, Maryland, and the AICPA.
In addition to his wife, Evelyn, he is survived by his daughter, Dr. Noreen M. Petrash, DO, of Hershey; brothers, Frank Petrash Jr. (Patricia) of Hatboro, and Gary Petrash of Pottsville; sister, Marian Wood (Tyler) of Eugene, OR; niece, Jessica Flack; nephews, Frank Petrash III, Liam Wood and Alex Wood.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday from 8:30-9:15 a.m., all in the James Funeral Home, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5050 St. Joseph's Road, Limeport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2020