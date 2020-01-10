|
Michael T.K. Boyer
Michael T.K. Boyer, 30, of Tamaqua, died suddenly, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coal-
dale.
Born Monday, Dec. 14, 1989, in Lehigh-
ton, he is survived by his mother, Catherine A. "Cay" Campbell, and her companion Michael Curran, of Pottsville; father, Markus A. Boyer, and his wife Andrea, of Tamaqua; daughter, Harper Grace Boyer of Tamaqua; sisters, Rebecca A. "Becki" Boyer of Minersville, and Lauren E. Boyer of Tamaqua; former wife, Ashley Boyer of Tamaqua; maternal grandfather, Richard F. Campbell and paternal grandmother, Gabriele Boyer, of both of Tamaqua; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Verna I. (Edmonds) Campbell; and paternal grandfather, Marlin Boyer.
A 2009 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Michael worked at N.P.P. of Cressona, and had previously worked at Fabcon of Mahanoy City. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
Service: A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m.
