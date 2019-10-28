|
Michele M.
Belovich-Faust
Michele M. Belovich-Faust, 61, of Palmerton, passed away suddenly Friday, Oct. 25, in her home. She was the wife of Robert "Bobby" Faust. They marked their 33rd anniversary earlier this month.
She was a grad-
uate of Panther Valley High School, where she was a cheerleader and co-valedictorian, Cedar Crest College (Magna cum Laude) and East Stroudsburg University. with a master's degree in public health.
Michele spent her career in health care management, working for Gnaden Huetten Hospital, East Stroudsburg University, Jim Thorpe School District, Magellan Healthcare and the Bethlehem Health Bureau. Most recently she owned and operated MBF Consulting for health care providers.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Michele served on the board of Camelot for Children, the Boys & Girls Club, and volunteered at Palmerton Hospital. She enjoyed MBF Racing, travel, family and friends, and adored her dogs Muffy, Darla and Poozie.
Born in Lehighton, Michele was a daughter of Marie (Damiano) Belovich of Kunkletown and the late Dr. Joseph Belovich, DDS.
Survivors: Husband; mother; sister, Renee and husband Glenn O'Donnell of Pottstown.
Services: Roman Catholic prayer service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; or Camelot for Children, 2354 W. Emmaus Ave., Allentown 18103.
Published in Times News on Oct. 28, 2019