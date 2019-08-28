|
Michelle L. Doolittle
Michelle L. Doolittle, 47, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the Premier Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Washington, PA.
Born in Strafford, N.J., she was the daughter of Michael and Patricia (Howell) Doolittle of Nesquehoning.
She previously worked at the Jim Thorpe Train Station and the Carbon County Courthouse.
She was a member of Meed's United Methodist Church, Nesquehoning.
She was a graduate of Panther Valley High School where she was a member of the JROTC and then attended the Carbon Career and Technical Institute Commercial Arts program. Michelle loved coloring, drawing and writing poetry.
Surviving, along with her parents, are two brothers Gregory, and his wife Jude, of Jim Thorpe, and Christopher, and his wife Kristy, of Ceylon, MN; paternal grandmother June Doolittle of Peoria, AZ; two nieces and three nephews.
She was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents F. Lamar and Shirley Howell and a paternal grandfather
Dana Doolittle.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Meed's United Methodist Church, 126 W. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Kimberly Leskowich officiating. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-2 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 28, 2019