Mildred A. Boyle
Mildred A. Boyle, 95, of W. 6th St., Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of Dominic Boyle, who had passed away in 1999.
Born in Unionville, Penn Forest Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elva (Meckes) Beers.
For 40 years she was a sewing machine operator working in former factories Arcady Bag and Jim Thorpe Sportswear. She was also a custodian for 20 years at Carbon County Vo-Tec before retiring.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Jim Thorpe, and a former member of the Catholic Daughters.
She was a life member of the Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club.
She loved gardening, walking, traveling and getting her hair done.
Survivors: Granddaughter, Nicole M. O'Shaughnessy, with whom she resided; son-in-law, Colin O'Shaughnessy; two nieces and three nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen O'Shaughnessy; sisters, Lorraine Mertz and Theresa Yates; brothers, Bobby Strohl and Charlie Beers; and a grandson, Christopher.
Service: Mass of the Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, in Immaculate Conception Church, 160 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial donations in her name may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times News on Jun. 16, 2020.