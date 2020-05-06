Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Mildred A. DeLash

Mildred A. DeLash Obituary
Mrs. Mildred
A. DeLash
Mrs. Mildred A. "Honey" DeLash, 92, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly. She was the wife of Elmer M. DeLash, with whom she celebrated over 68 years of marriage.
Born in Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late George and Mildred (Krapf) Stermer.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Heights, Jim Thorpe.
Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Donna, married to John R. Gula, and Mildred L. DeLash, both of Jim Thorpe; four grandchildren, Jon Gula, Jennifer Belzner, Eli Skrimcovsky and Damon Skrimcovsky; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Gula, Isaiah Skrimcovsky and Penelope Skrimcovsky; a stepgreat-grandson, Brody Tarson; a sister, Dorothy DeLash of Hazle Township; two brothers, George Stermer, and his wife, Priscilla, of Palmerton, and Douglas Stermer, and his wife, Judy, of Port St. Lucie, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a brother, William Stermer, husband of Shirley Stermer of Jim Thorpe.
Service: Funeral services will be private. Interment, St. John's Memorial Prayer Garden, Jim Thorpe. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. or the .
Published in Times News on May 6, 2020
