Mildred B. Henritzy
Mildred B. (Bartelt) Henritzy, formerly of Weatherly, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison "Scoop" Henritzy in 1979.
Born June 28, 1925, in Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Frieda (Fuhrmann) Bartelt.
Surviving are her children, Fr. Elias (Curtis) Henritzy, Carol Graves, wife of Kenneth, and Chris Henritzy, and his companion Monica; grandchildren, Stacy Anthony, wife of Seth, Michael Meeker, and his wife Kim, and Justin Bilka; great-granddaughter, Emma Meeker; and her sister, Gerda Bartelt, a resident of The Summit, Lehighton.
Mildred was predeceased by her brothers, Helmuth (Butch) and Frederick (Fritzie).
Mildred (Millie) was a graduate of Mauch Chunk High School.
She began working for Western Electric in Jersey City, N.J. She later worked for Tung Sol, Wagner Electric and AUL before retiring in 1982.
Millie had a beautiful singing voice and was a talented pianist. She shared her love of music through her church choir and the Bicentennial Chorus. Millie was a lifetime member of the Mayflower Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at noon. Interment at the Union Cemetery, Weatherly will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1495 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 19017.
Arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Tamaqua.
Expressions of condolences may be expressed at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 3, 2019