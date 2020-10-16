1/1
Mildred E. Ahner
Mildred E. Ahner, 83, formerly of Fairyland Rd., Franklin Township, Lehighton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation
Center, Lehigh-ton. She was the widow of Keen H. Ahner, who passed away in 2009.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Eva M. (Borger) Borger.
She had worked as a sewing machine operator at the former factories, Franklin Fashions, Franklin Township, and Bar Sew, Lehighton, until retiring.
She was a member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville, where she was very active with the ladies group.
She was a life member of the ladies auxiliary of the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Mildred loved to sew and was well known in the area for doing all kinds of alterations.
She loved her home and family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors: Daughters, Sherry, wife of Jerry Yurko, of Hazleton; and Wendy, wife of Paul Hoppel, of Lehighton; brothers, Arthur Berger, and Leonard Borger; sisters, Arlene Kresge, Beatrice Waibel, Ruberta Voorhees and JoAnn Weeks; grandchildren, Jillian Hessinger, Julie Kornafel, Shanna Giannott, Nicholas Hoppel and Jesse Yurko; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Marlene Leindecker, Shirley Fritz and a great-grandson, Alexander.
Service: A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, at Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville. Viewing 9:30-11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to her church building fund at 545 Church Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem United Church of Christ
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
