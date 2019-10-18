|
Mildred E. Middleton
Mildred E. Middleton, June 25, 1932-Sept. 20, 2019, former local resident, realtor, died in Davenport, Iowa.
Memorial services for Mildred Emma Middleton, 87, of Davenport, were held at 11 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, Davenport.
Mildred passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bet-tendorf.
Mildred Emma Lin-dstedt was born on June 25, 1932, in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of the late Emile and Caroline (Schmidt) Lindstedt.
She married William Middleton in 1952 in Rapid City, S.D. They were later divorced.
While living in Palmerton, Millie worked as an office manager, accountant, stock broker and realtor.
Her interests included playing bridge, volunteering, reading and golf. Her memberships included the Eastern Star (John W. Luther Chapter), serving as Worthy Matron, and earning her 50-year pin; First United Church of Christ, Concourse Club, and Blue Mountain Country Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Sue Cannon of Eldridge, Iowa; son, Bill Middleton; and grandson, John Cannon of Eldridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Christopher Cannon; and three step-brothers and sisters; and ex-husband.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, 1200 E. 39th St., Davenport, IA 52807.
Published in Times News on Oct. 18, 2019