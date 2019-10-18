Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred E. Middleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred E. Middleton
Mildred E. Middleton, June 25, 1932-Sept. 20, 2019, former local resident, realtor, died in Davenport, Iowa.
Memorial services for Mildred Emma Middleton, 87, of Davenport, were held at 11 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, Davenport.
Mildred passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bet-tendorf.
Mildred Emma Lin-dstedt was born on June 25, 1932, in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of the late Emile and Caroline (Schmidt) Lindstedt.
She married William Middleton in 1952 in Rapid City, S.D. They were later divorced.
While living in Palmerton, Millie worked as an office manager, accountant, stock broker and realtor.
Her interests included playing bridge, volunteering, reading and golf. Her memberships included the Eastern Star (John W. Luther Chapter), serving as Worthy Matron, and earning her 50-year pin; First United Church of Christ, Concourse Club, and Blue Mountain Country Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Sue Cannon of Eldridge, Iowa; son, Bill Middleton; and grandson, John Cannon of Eldridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Christopher Cannon; and three step-brothers and sisters; and ex-husband.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, 1200 E. 39th St., Davenport, IA 52807.
Published in Times News on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now