|
|
Mrs. Mildred H.
'Millie' Gulla
Mrs. Mildred H. "Millie" Gulla, R.N., 94, of Coaldale, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of August M. Gulla, to whom she was married for 61 years at the time of his death in 2014.
Born in Hauto on May 23, 1925, Melan-ia, her baptized name, was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Posypanko) Holoviak.
The valedictorian of the 1943 class of the former Nesquehoning High School, she furthered her education at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, where she served in the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.
Millie earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Bloomsburg University.
She worked as an R.N. at the former Hamburg State Hospital and was an adjunct instructor for the practical nursing program at the Carbon County Vocational Technical School.
Millie went on to graduate from the Northampton County Community College funeral service program and, upon receipt of her funeral director's license, she worked with her husband at their funeral home in Coaldale.
Currently a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua, she was baptized in St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, Coaldale, and was a member of the former SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Coaldale, where she faithfully sang in the choir until the church closed in 2008.
Millie was a member of the Panther Valley Women's Club, for which she served as treasurer for many years, and was a former board member of the Tamaqua Public Library.
Surviving are 21 nephews and nieces, who remember her saying, "Keep smiling so I can smile forever."
She was predeceased by five siblings, Peggy, Steve, John, the Rev. Paul and Daniel.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment, SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Nesque-honing. Call 6-9 p.m. Sunday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Parastas service 7 p.m. Sunday with the Very Rev. James P. Weremedic officiating. Contributions in her name may be made to the church of choice or a . Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Sept. 13, 2019