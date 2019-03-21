Mildred J. Barrett

Mildred J. Barrett, 86, of Coaldale died on Tuesday, March 19, in her home. She was the wife of the late Thomas Barrett, who died in 2001.

Born in Coaldale on March 17, 1933, Mildred was a daughter of the late Michael and Tillie (Nesterak) Jabbo.

A 1950 graduate of the former Coaldale High School, she worked in the banking industry, first as a teller and then as an administrative assistant at the Pennsylvania National Bank in Lansford.

Formerly a member of St. Mary of Assumption Church, Coaldale, prior to its closing, Mildred currently was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua. She was also a former member of the St. Ann Council of Catholic Women.

Mildred is survived: by daughters, Maureen Barrett of Bath, Michelle Halenar and her husband, Ronald, of Lehighton and Monica Dunn and her husband, Joseph, of Mary Esther, Fla.; grandchildren, Colleen Barrett, Joseph Dunn, Jared Dunn and Kate Halenar; nephews; and nieces.

She was predeceased by: brothers, Joseph Jabbo and John Jabbo; and sister, Rose Stricek.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment, St. Jerome Cemetery, Lombard Street, Tamaqua. Call 9-10:30 a.m., Monday, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the The Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252 or a . Online condolences at

