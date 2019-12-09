|
Mildred J. Radocha
Mildred J. "Millie" Radocha, 97, formerly of Coaldale, passed away peacefully at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Sheriff Paul J. Radocha, who passed away in 1965.
Born in Coaldale, Millie was a daughter of the late Mary (Sockel) Jupina and John Jupina.
She graduated from Coaldale High School in 1940. In addition to working at Phillips-Van Heusen shirt factory, Millie was a teller at the American Bank in Coa-ldale.
She was a devoted member of the former SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Coaldale, where she sang in the choir and participated in several other church organizations, including the festival committee and counting the Sunday collection. Millie was then a member of St. Katharine Drexel Church, Lansford, and currently a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Affectionately known as "Gram" to many family and friends, she enjoyed spending time with her family on her many trips to Ocean City, N.J., and Disney World to kick off her yearlong birthday celebrations.
Millie is survived by her daughter Regina (Jeana), and her husband Charley DePuy, of Lansford; grandchildren, Dr. Amy DePuy of Breinigsville, and Charley DePuy of Bethlehem Township; brother Theodore "Ted" Jupina, and his wife Josephine, of Lansdale; and multiple generations of nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters Helen Hoffman and Myrtle Sicenavage; and a brother, Dr. Joseph J. Jupina.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. by her nephew/godson the Rev. Monsignor Stephen J. Radocha, V.F., at the Shrine of St. Theresa of Lisieux, 15 E. Garabaldi Ave., Nesquehoning. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Shrine. Vigil service will be celebrated at 7:45 p.m. The family will again receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be no viewing on Thursday morning. Interment will follow at SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Nesquehoning. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network - Outpatient Neuroscience Division, 850 S. Fifth St., Allentown, PA 18103; or the Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux Bathroom Project. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Dec. 9, 2019