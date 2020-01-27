|
Mildred L. Acciarito
Mildred L. Acciarito, 80, of Nazareth, formerly of Kunkletown, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth.
Mildred was the loving wife of the late John J. Acciarito, who passed away on Sept. 28, 1996.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 27, 1939, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret (Kish) Morris.
Mildred had worked as a secretary for the law offices of David A. Martino in Brodheadsville.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.
Mildred was a member of the Red Hat Society and a former member of the Easton Area Senior Center in Easton.
We have been blessed with the presence of Mildred in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Kenneth Acciarito, and his wife Michele, of Easton, and Jack Acciarito of Billings, Montana. She was the loving grandmother to her three grandchildren, TJ, Ian and Madison Acciarito.
Mildred is also survived by a sister, Barbara Buchholz, and her husband Michael, of Long Island, N.Y., and two nephews, Alex and Gregory Buchholz.
In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason K. Acciarito.
Service: Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 4 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 27, 2020