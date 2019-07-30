|
|
Mildred M.
Strohl-Voortman
Mildred M. (Handwerk) Strohl-Voortman, 92, of Vera Cruz Road, Center Valley, Upper Saucon Township, died early Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at Cornerstone Assisted Living, New Tripoli. She was the wife of the late George W. Strohl, who passed in 1979, and the late John J. Voortman Jr., who passed in 2013.
Born in Treichlers, Lehigh Township, she was a daughter of the late Victor Sr. and Ruth (Laub) Hand-werk.
Mild-red was employ-ed by the former Western Electric Corporation, Allentown, in the assembly department. Previously, she worked as a machine operator for the former Cross Country Clothes, Botany 500 Group, Northampton, and for the former Keystone Lamp Company, Slatington.
She was a 1945 graduate of the Northampton Senior High School.
Mildred enjoyed working on the family farm and she was incredibly talented in all types of crafts and sewing. She enjoyed caring for her garden.
She was a member of the Harmony Grange, Kreidersville, North-ampton County 4-H and the TBow Twirlers Square Dancing Group.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people at Cornerstone Living, Ascend Hospice, Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home and Home Helpers.
Survivors: Sons, Barry L., and wife Patricia Strohl, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, and Kerry L., and wife Cheryl Strohl, of Walnutport. four grandchildren, Jessica, Bradley, Vanessa and Cheyenne; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grand-children; sisters, Arlene George and Ada Hines, both of Treichlers; brother, Harvey, and wife Althea Handwerk, of Walnutport; nieces, Fay Hunsicker, Gail Christman and Jane Keller; and nephew, Allen Keller.
Services: 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and 1-2 p.m., Thursday in the funeral home. Interment, Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Trachsville, Towamensing Township. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to a .
Published in Times News on July 30, 2019