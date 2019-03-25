|
Mildred Snyder Caldwell
Mildred Snyder Caldwell, 95, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was the widow of Thomas R. Caldwell, who passed away in 1999.
Born in Lansford, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Mabel (Hough) Snyder.
She worked as a bank teller for the former Dime Bank in Lansford for many years before retiring.
A lifelong resident of Lansford, she was a member of Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church in Summit Hill.
She is survived by a son, Christopher, and his wife, Angel, with whom she resided.
Services: will be private. Arrangements and services are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 West Center St., Nesquehoning. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnik
fh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 25, 2019