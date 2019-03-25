Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Snyder Caldwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Snyder Caldwell Obituary
Mildred Snyder Caldwell
Mildred Snyder Caldwell, 95, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was the widow of Thomas R. Caldwell, who passed away in 1999.
Born in Lansford, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Mabel (Hough) Snyder.
She worked as a bank teller for the former Dime Bank in Lansford for many years before retiring.
A lifelong resident of Lansford, she was a member of Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church in Summit Hill.
She is survived by a son, Christopher, and his wife, Angel, with whom she resided.
Services: will be private. Arrangements and services are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 West Center St., Nesquehoning. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnik
fh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now