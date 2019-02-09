Mildred Yencha

Mildred Yencha, 100, formerly of Coaldale, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 as a guest of the fifth floor of St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale.

Born in Coaldale the daughter of the late Michael, and Mary (Skinkas) Unitis. She was also predeceased by her husband, Joseph Yencha; sisters, Julia Stone and Agnes Barner; and brothers, Joseph and Peter Unitis.

A graduate of Coaldale High School, Mildred had worked at a number of local textile mills. She and her husband owned and operated Joe's Lunch on Ridge Street in Lansford during the 1960's. And she was a member of St. John Slovak Lutheran Church of Lansford, and enjoyed playing bingo.

She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Twarog of Shelton Conn.; grandchildren, Michael and Jeffrey; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlotte, Julianne and Ryan.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment at St. John Slovak Lutheran Church Cemetery, Summit Hill.

Published in Times News on Feb. 9, 2019