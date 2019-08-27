Home

Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
Milton R. Rausch


1945 - 2019
Milton R. Rausch Obituary
Milton
Russell Rausch
Milton Russell Rausch, 74, of Summer Valley Road, New Ringgold, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center in Coaldale.
Survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret "Peg" (Zackus) Rausch; daughters, Crystal Rausch of Pine Grove, Rebecca Ann Carpenter, wife of Brian of Harleysville, and Cathy Jo Rausch, and her fiance Christopher Gerber; sister, Shirley German, wife of Paul, of New Ringgold; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Born Monday, April 9, 1945, in New Ringgold, the son of the late Russell M. and Helen E. (Bachert) Rausch.
A graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Milton served honorably in the Untied States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a welder and worked construction.
A member of the Hamburg Fish & Game Club, Milton was an avid outdoors man. Milton liked to make wine.
Service: A funeral service will be at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 from the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of services.
Interment, with military honors, will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville.
Memorials in his name to: New Ringgold Ambulance Association, 115 N. Railroad St., New Ringgold, PA 17960
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019
