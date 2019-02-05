Mrs. Minerva D.

Anthony

Mrs. Minerva D. Anthony, 80, of Walnutport, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Palmerton Campus. She was the wife of Arnold J. Anthony. They were married on Dec. 28, 1957.

She was employed in the packing department of Pal Pak, and previously was a stitch operator for the former Slatington Manu-facturing and the former Seiler's Mill.

Born in Emerald on March 4, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Grandaline Paules.

She was a former Girl Scout leader in Slatington and a former member of the Diamond Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and also rescuing and caring for cats.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, David L., and his wife, Nancy Gutshall, of Newville, and Ronald P. Anthony of Walnutport; a daughter, Dolores M., wife of Robert Vasko of Palmerton; and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a grandson, Anthony R. Vasko.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment, Slatedale Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday.