Minnie F. Kershner

Minnie F. Kershner Obituary
Minnie F. Kershner
Minnie F. Kershner, 94, of New Ringgold, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Mark F. Kershner.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as a bank teller at the local bank in Snyders and a secretary at the former American Argo Knitting Mills, Orwigsburg.
Born on the family farm at Normal Square, Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Elsa (Sittler) Fritz.
She was a member of Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township.
Minnie was preceded in death by seven brothers, Paul, Salem, Mark, Thomas, Ira Jr., Charles, and Neil; four sisters, Gladys Barthel, Blanche Steigerwalt, Naomi Steigerwalt and Mary Fritz.
Surviving are a son, David, of New Ringgold; and a brother Milo, and his wife Sandy, of Hazleton; nieces and nephews.
Services: will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. Call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Zion's Stone Church Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on July 11, 2019
