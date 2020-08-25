1/1
Miriam (Miller) Argall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Miller Argall
Miriam Miller Argall, formerly of the Tamaqua area, died surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at MapleShade Meadows in Nesquehoning, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Arthur Argall, to whom she was married 58 years at the time of his death on Oct. 19, 2015.
Born in Pottsville, on Nov. 7, 1934, Miriam was a daughter of the late Leroy and Elva (Schultz) Miller.
The valedictorian of the former St. Clair High School, Class of 1952, she graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1957.
Miriam loved teaching and shared her skills teaching business education classes at the McCann School of Business in Mahanoy City and at several other local schools.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Tamaqua, where she sang in the choir and was a former treasurer.
Miriam is survived by sons, David Argall, and his wife Beth, of Rush Township, and Douglas, and his wife Melissa, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Arthur John Argall III and Elizabeth Argall, both of Washington, DC, and Brady Argall and Kaitlyn Argall, both of Lancaster; sisters, Martha Hartman and Mary Alice Vinc of MD and Millie Miller of DE; a brother-in-law, Clair Argall, of AL; and many nephews and nieces.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, in the First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow services. Call 9-11 a.m. on Saturday in the church. Memorials in Miriam's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at
www.zgfuneralhome.
com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church,
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with her & she was my teacher!. I will always remember How nice she was RIP!
Susan Schegan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved