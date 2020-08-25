Miriam Miller Argall

Miriam Miller Argall, formerly of the Tamaqua area, died surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at MapleShade Meadows in Nesquehoning, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Arthur Argall, to whom she was married 58 years at the time of his death on Oct. 19, 2015.

Born in Pottsville, on Nov. 7, 1934, Miriam was a daughter of the late Leroy and Elva (Schultz) Miller.

The valedictorian of the former St. Clair High School, Class of 1952, she graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1957.

Miriam loved teaching and shared her skills teaching business education classes at the McCann School of Business in Mahanoy City and at several other local schools.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Tamaqua, where she sang in the choir and was a former treasurer.

Miriam is survived by sons, David Argall, and his wife Beth, of Rush Township, and Douglas, and his wife Melissa, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Arthur John Argall III and Elizabeth Argall, both of Washington, DC, and Brady Argall and Kaitlyn Argall, both of Lancaster; sisters, Martha Hartman and Mary Alice Vinc of MD and Millie Miller of DE; a brother-in-law, Clair Argall, of AL; and many nephews and nieces.

Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, in the First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow services. Call 9-11 a.m. on Saturday in the church. Memorials in Miriam's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at

www.zgfuneralhome.

com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store