Resources
Miriam D. Serfass


1932 - 2019
Miriam D. Serfass Obituary
Mrs. Miriam D.
Serfass
Mrs. Miriam D. Serfass, 87, of East Penn Township, Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of Dale F. Serfass. They would have been married for 70 years on Oct. 22.
Prior to retiring, she was a production line worker for Kraft Foods, Fogelsville, and previously worked for Thrift Drug and Rea & Derick Drug stores.
Born in West Bowmanstown, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Florence (Fenstermaker) Wolfe.
She was a very gifted cross-stitcher and made many of her projects for her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Eileen L. Vercusky of Allentown; two sons, Jeffrey A., and his wife, Karen, of Bethlehem, and Scott D. of Lehighton; five grandchildren, Chad, Kelly, Jody, Gregory and Christopher; 10 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, Brittany, Dominic, Jayden, Madison, Ryan, Brandon, Michael and Jackson; and two great-
great-grandchildren, Daniel and Julianna.
She was also predeceased by a grandson, Phillip; and three brothers, Lester Wolfe, John Reichard and Donald Reichard.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 3, 2019
