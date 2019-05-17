Miriam A. Mack

Miriam A. (Eckhart) Mack, 82, of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, died on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, at the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehigh-

ton. She was the wife of the late Vernon S. Mack, who passed in 1988.

Born in Lehigh Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul W. Sr. and Esther G. (Merkle) Eckhart.

Miriam was employed as a seamstress and floor worker for Paris Neckwear, Walnutport. She also worked as a bartender and steward for R.W. Fritzinger VFW Post No. 7215, Walnutport, and was proud to serve as president of the Ladies Auxiliary to Post No. 7215, in 1974, 1979, 1982, 1985-86, and 1991-92.

Miriam was a graduate of the former Slatington High School.

Survivors: Daughters, Karen L. Bandzi of Walnutport, and companion Steve Mattai, of New Tripoli, and Patricia A., wife of David Walker, of Lehighton; sons, Keith A., and companion Kathy McLaughlin, of Jim Thorpe, and James E., and wife Kelly, of Palmerton; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Terry L. in 2014; and brothers, William, and Paul W., Jr.; and a son-in-law, Simon Bandzi Jr.

Services: Memorial services, 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10-11 a.m., Monday. Interment, Indianland Cemetery, Almond Drive, Lehigh Township. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Ladies Auxiliary to R.W. Fritzinger VFW Post No. 7215, PO Box 387, 202 Cherry St., Walnutport, PA 18088. Published in Times News on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary