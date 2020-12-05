Mitchell Mullen

Mitchell (Mitch) Mullen, 51, of Flagstaff, AZ, died Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Mitch was born in Lehighton, and graduated from Lehighton High School in 1988 and Temple University School of Pharmacy in 1993, where he was a member of Kappa Psi Fraternity.

He was a pharmacist in the Flagstaff, AZ, area for many years until his untimely death.

Mitch was good-natured, fun loving, and enjoyed countless adventures over the years with his lifelong friends. He was very competitive and looked for a challenge to do the unthinkable at times. He was bright and athletically talented.

An outdoor enthusiast, his hobbies included hiking, biking, mountain climbing, hunting, target shooting, Frisbee golf, bungee jumping, water skiing, and skateboarding.

Mitch excelled in skiing as a member of Jack Frost Ski Team. He qualified for Jr. Olympic age-group racing at the top Eastern U.S. ski areas in New England. His crowning achievement was winning the PA Downhill Championship at age 18.

He enjoyed ATV riding and many outdoor activities with his family. Mitch often spent time with his in-laws Jim and Linda Hargis. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife, Diana, of Flagstaff, Mitch is survived by a son, Wesley; stepdaughter, Peaches; mother, Donna Mullen of Lehighton; father and stepmother, Thomas and Victoria Mullen of Macungie; brother, Michael and wife, Carole, of Clarks Summit; sister Marci and paramour, Jason of Inyokern, CA; stepsister, Cristin Edwards, and husband, Shawn of Chalfont; niece and nephews.

Service: There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, for your consideration, friends have graciously organized a Go Fund Me, in memory of Mitchell Mullen.





