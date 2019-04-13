Home

David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 Center Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
570-325-8322
Monika Moyer
Monika Moyer
Monika (Mazzie) Moyer, of Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Born in Heidelberg, Germany on March 3, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Gasperd and Helene Mazzie.
She was a caregiver with Redco Group, Pathways of Pennsylvania for many years until retiring.
Surviving is a daughter, Sarajean Moyer in Jim Thorpe; grandsons, Marshall Searfoss and DaShaun Jones, both living in Jim Thorpe.
Service: A memorial service will be held Monday at 8 p.m. in the David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Family and friends are asked to gather in the funeral home beginning at 6 p.m. Online condolences www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 13, 2019
